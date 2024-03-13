NewGlobe Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Officer Academics Vacancy, Job Opening

NewGlobe Meghalaya has released the latest job notification for the Officer Academics vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NewGlobe Meghalaya 2024 job vacancy.
NewGlobe Meghalaya has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Officer Academics Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Details about NewGlobe Meghalaya Recruitment
Post Name- Officer Academics
Posts- 01
Location- Shillong, Meghalaya
Salary- Negotiable and based on profile, and interview performance.
Last Date- Until the position is filled. First come, first serve basis.
Age- Not Mentioned
Application Fees- N/A
To apply for the post of Officer Academics at NewGlobe Meghalaya, candidate should have completed Minimum bachelor’s degree in education.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the link given below. Last date of submission of application- Until the position is filled. First come, first serve basis.
NewGlobe’s mission is to ensure all education systems are inclusive, equitable and transformative.