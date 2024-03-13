NewGlobe Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Officer Academics Vacancy, Job Opening

NewGlobe Meghalaya has released the latest job notification for the Officer Academics vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NewGlobe Meghalaya 2024 job vacancy.

NewGlobe Meghalaya Recruitment 2024

NewGlobe Meghalaya has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Officer Academics Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Details about NewGlobe Meghalaya Recruitment

Post Name- Officer Academics

Posts- 01

Location- Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary- Negotiable and based on profile, and interview performance.

Last Date- Until the position is filled. First come, first serve basis.

Age- Not Mentioned

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for Officer Academics Job Vacancy at NewGlobe Meghalaya Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Officer Academics at NewGlobe Meghalaya, candidate should have completed Minimum bachelor’s degree in education.

How to apply for NewGlobe Meghalaya Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the link given below. Last date of submission of application- Until the position is filled. First come, first serve basis.

About NewGlobe Meghalaya

NewGlobe’s mission is to ensure all education systems are inclusive, equitable and transformative.