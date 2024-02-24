Shillong DMHO Recruitment 2024- Data Entry Operator Vacancy, Job Opening in Meghalaya

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Shillong released the latest jobs in Assam notification for the recruitment of a Data Entry Operator vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Shillong job vacancy 2024.

District Medical and Health Officer (Shillong DMHO Recruitment 2024)

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Shillong has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Data Entry Operator Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Shillong DMHO Recruitment 2024

Details About Shillong DMHO Recruitment

Post Name: Data Entry Operator

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong – Meghalaya

Salary: As per NHM Norms

Last Date: 27-02-2024

Age: As per Govt norms.

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Data Entry Operator job vacancies at Shillong DMHO Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Data Entry Operator at District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Shillong, the candidate should have completed Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA), Bachelor degree in Computer Science/ Any graduate with PGDCA

How to Apply for Shillong DMHO Recruitment 2024

Candidates may apply only using Google form and upload supporting documents in a single PDF file (The PDF should be renamed by the first and last name of the applicant and its total size should be less than 1 MB)

The last date of the online submission is 27th February 2024 up to 4:00 PM.

Disclaimer: Provided by the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Shillong

About District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Shillong

Each of the 7 districts in Meghalaya has an office of the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) who is also known as the Civil Surgeon. The office of the DMHO is responsible for overseeing the health related activities within the district. The District Medical and Health Officer and the Additional District Medical and Health Officer also act as the District Registrar and the Additional District Registrar for births and deaths.