Jobs in Tripura : Tripura University Recruitment 2024- Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Opening

Tripura University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow vacancies. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tripura University job vacancy 2024.

Tripura University Recruitment 2024

Tripura University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Tripura University Recruitment 2024

Details About Tripura University Recruitment

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow

Posts: 01

Location: Agartala- Tripura

Salary: Rs. 14000/- per month (for 2 years) & Rs. 16000/- per month ( for 3rd year) (for non-NET);

Rs. 25000/- per month (for 2 years) & Rs. 28000/- per month (for 3rd year) (for NET / GATE qualified)

Last Date: 29-02-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Junior Research Fellow Job Vacancy in Tripura University Recruitment 2024

As per Tripura University official notification candidate should have completed MSc in Physics with a minimum of 55% marks altogether

How to Apply for Tripura University Recruitment 2024

Eligible candidates can send their applications in attached format along with self-attested copies of all mark-sheets, certificates and research experience, if any as a single PDF file via email to dasratanphy@gmail.com

Last date for submission of applications is 29th February 2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the Tripura University.

About Tripura University

From a humble beginning as the Post-Graduate Wing of Calcutta University, in 1976, to a state University in 1987 and eventually a Central University in 2007, Tripura University has traversed a long way in its pursuit of excellence as a Higher Education Institution in this tiny landlocked state of Tripura. The University is dedicated to the cause of developing and empowering the people of this state and the region by imparting quality education and technological innovations in the field of academic and research activities. The picturesque beauty in an idyllic surrounding of the campus situated in a zero pollution zone provides the right academic ambience for nurturing young and potential minds.