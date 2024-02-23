Jobs in Tripura : Tripura University Recruitment 2024- Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Opening

Tripura University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow vacancies. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tripura University job vacancy 2024.
Tripura University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Tripura University Recruitment 2024
Details About Tripura University Recruitment
Post Name: Junior Research Fellow
Posts: 01
Location: Agartala- Tripura
Salary: Rs. 14000/- per month (for 2 years) & Rs. 16000/- per month ( for 3rd year) (for non-NET);
Rs. 25000/- per month (for 2 years) & Rs. 28000/- per month (for 3rd year) (for NET / GATE qualified)
Last Date: 29-02-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
As per Tripura University official notification candidate should have completed MSc in Physics with a minimum of 55% marks altogether
Eligible candidates can send their applications in attached format along with self-attested copies of all mark-sheets, certificates and research experience, if any as a single PDF file via email to dasratanphy@gmail.com
Last date for submission of applications is 29th February 2024
Disclaimer: Provided by the Tripura University.
From a humble beginning as the Post-Graduate Wing of Calcutta University, in 1976, to a state University in 1987 and eventually a Central University in 2007, Tripura University has traversed a long way in its pursuit of excellence as a Higher Education Institution in this tiny landlocked state of Tripura. The University is dedicated to the cause of developing and empowering the people of this state and the region by imparting quality education and technological innovations in the field of academic and research activities. The picturesque beauty in an idyllic surrounding of the campus situated in a zero pollution zone provides the right academic ambience for nurturing young and potential minds.