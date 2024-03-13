TPSC Recruitment 2024- Deputy Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

Tripura Public Service Commission released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Deputy Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tripura Public Service Commission job vacancy 2024.

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC Recruitment 2024)

Tripura Public Service Commission has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Deputy Manager Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

TPSC Recruitment 2024

Details about TPSC Recruitment

Post Name: Deputy Manager

Posts: 01

Location: Agartala – Tripura

Salary: Rs. 10,230 – 34,800/- Per Month

Last Date: 01-04-2024

Age: 40 Years

Application Fees: General Candidates: Rs. 350/-

SC/ ST/ BPL Card Holders/ PH Candidates: Rs. 250/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Deputy Manager Job Vacancy at TPSC Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Deputy Manager at Tripura Public Service Commission, the candidate should have completed Diploma/ Degree in Printing Technology from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for TPSC Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at TPSC official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in, Starting from 01-03-2024 to 01-Apr-2024

About Tripura Public Service Commission

Tripura Public Service Commission, publicly known as TPSC is a state government agency of Tripura state, constituted under the Article 315 for conducting civil services examinations and competitive examination purposes. The commission is responsible for recruitment to various civil services and departmental posts at state level.