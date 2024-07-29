Live updates: Manipur Public Service Commission Recruitment 2024 - Principal Vacancy

Name of post : Principal
No. of posts :22
Last Date: 05/08/2024
Age Limit: 62 years.
Location: Manipur
Application Fee: General & OBC Candidates: Rs. 600/-
SC/ ST Candidates: Rs. 400/-
DAP Candidates: Nil
Mode of Payment: Online
Candidate should have completed Ph.D from any of recognized boards or Universities.
For more details visit: Principal Vacancy
On the onset of Anglo Manipuri War in the year 1891 various schools were closed . It re-opened in the year 1893 with mass of students of 113.
Gradually different schools were established every where. In 1893 the first Primary school was established in the hill area located at Mao.
To name a few schools Johnstone Middle English School, in the year 1885-1886 Middle English School, from the year 1892-1893 Sekmai Lower Primary School , from the year 1892-1893 Lower Primary School of Mao Thana, from the year 1893-1894 Lower Primary School Pettigrew School were few of the many schools established in the 20th century.
Modern English education became the fundamental to the journey of education system in Manipur. It occupied in the minds of Sir James Johnstone the traditional Manipuri will not sustain for its lack in modern techniques and applicability for the growth and development for the education system in Manipur.
There was also another presumptive notion for his requirement of assistance for people to read and write. Christianity was another leap to such invasion . It gave an insight to conversion of Christianity was better in English way of education for a large number.
In the year 1855 to 1860 a English school was opened in Manipur. In the year 1872 another vernacular school was opened by W. F Nuthal a political agent. The cost incurred by him was Rs 500 in building the school premise. In the year 1872-1883 with the effort of Sir James Johnstone established 2 Middle High Schools. All the schools were closed down for its unsustainable circumstances.
In the year 1885 , Sir James Johnstone successfully established the institute for education with due effort of Maharaja Chandrakiti Singh. There was a provision of a land in the Ema Market and also financial assistance were provided to maintain the school.
Thus there came an existence of a Government Building at the expense of Rs360. Rs 30 per month was provided as a grant for securing the education every month. Thus the State incurred the expenses for flourishing education in Manipur.
The Manipur Public Service Commission also recruits and conducts examination for various post of principals in Schools, Colleges, Higher and Technical Education under the Government of state
Social studies ,Science, arts were the fields of knowledge and expertise of Ancient Manipuri Scholars. Evidence were collected from different inscription on copper plates, coins, stones and many others in Meitei language. There was no education institution as such but the scholars and Teachers who were known as Maichou instituted education in itself. The knowledge of education were imparted in a traditional way. The learning process imbibed the method of actionizing the learnings
The traditional method of education in Manipur couldn't survive for the system was succumbed by the Western Education system.
Thus Lord Macaulay laid the initial system of Western education in 1835. The western education emerged powerful in India as well as Manipur overpowering their influences culturally as well as intellectually. Thus the traditional learning of education had its natural death post the demarcation of Western Education
Article 320 of the Constitution of India lays down the functions of the State Public Service Commission. The functions of the State Public Service Commission can be explained in the following broad terms
The constitution of India constitutes the functions of the State Commission
The State Public Service Commission must examine for the appointment to the services of the state
The government may be consulted for following issues
The civil services ,civil post methods of recruitment must be consulted to the government
Transfers , promotions, and appointments must principally consulted
Petitions ,memorials, civil case in the state limit serving the government
A civil servant to the state must be compensated from the Consolidated Fund of the state proceeding for suites against him incurred by the particular person
The civil servant to the state awarded for his service when injured during duty or any such cause of award must be consulted with the government
The government's reference is important for any advisal of the State Public Service Commission as an advisory body
Article 318 had an issuance for the constitution of Manipur Public Service Commission. The order was issued on October 3rd 1972 by the Governor of Manipur said that there will be one Chairman and two members.
Finally the Manipur Public Service Commission took it form and the office was inaugurated in the year 1972 on 23rd October. B.K Nehru was the then Governor and Shri Alimuddin was the presiding Chief Minister in the ceremony
Significant Members of the Manipur Public Commission
Shri Larho (Education B.A)
Shri Laishram Gopal Singh( B.A. Hons.) IPS
Shri G.B.K Hooja (MA) IAS
And the first Secretary of the Commission was Shri Karam Goura kishore Singh
The Old Secretariat Building Complex was the office of the Commission for nine years and now it has moved to North AOC.
There was the formation of Territorial Act in the year 1956 of Manipur. In the seventh amendment of the States Reorganization Act 1956, Manipur was brought under the Union Territory for its administrative and executive functioning. There was limited power empowered upon to constitute the Territorial council in regard to transfer appointment and execution of Administrative power.
Finally the abolishment of Territorial Council empowered the formation of Territorial Legislative Assembly led by the Chief Commissioner and a Council of Minister on 11th May 1963.
The North East Area Re-Organization Act of 1971 enforced the identity of Manipur as a 'state' in the year 21st January 1972.
The Central Government came into the role play on October 15th in the year 1949. The Act merged in the Union Act centrally. Thus the Chief Commissioner centrally appointed the probations to the function of the state. The administration to such appointment lasted till 31st October 1956.
Maharaja origination
The formation of public commission came into existence from the recruitment of appointees by Maharaja in the State. The probations to such functionaries were appointed to different machineries of the state. It was on 1935 14th September that the British officer was the president and the Maharaja was empowered to recruiting the officers. The officers were the members of the Durbar under the Rules of Management of the State of Manipur. Thus after 1947 , the management was converted into the Formation of Manipur State Appointment Board under the Manipur State Constituent Act 1947 with the power of appointments and promotion to such officers