Manipur University Recruitment 2024- 22 positions Vacancy, Job Opening

Manipur University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of 22 positions vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Manipur University job vacancy 2024.

Manipur University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of 22 positions. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Post Name: Computer Animator

Engineer Grade-I

Producer-I

Assistant Librarian

Section Officer (Admn.)

Cameraperson

Production Assistant

Technical Assistant

Accounts Assistant

Stenographer

Technician

Clerk (LDC)

Carpenter (Set Fabricator)

Unit Peon

Posts: 22

Location: Imphal, Manipur

Salary: Not mentioned

Last Date: 11-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: pplication fee of Rs. 1000/- for UR / EWS/ OBC candidates and Rs. 500/- for SC / ST/PWD candidates have to be paid online

Educational Qualification for Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have completed As per rules and regulations of Manipur University

How to Apply for Manipur University Job Openings:

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.manipuruniv.ac.in/ up to 23rd February 2024

Candidates must submit the hard copy of the downloaded application form along with relevant documents and proof of fee payment to the Registrar, Manipur University, Canchipur, Imphal-795003 within 11th March 2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the Manipur University

About Manipur University: Manipur University was established on 5th June 1980 under the Manipur University Act. 1980 (Manipur Act 8 of 1980), as a teaching-cum-affiliating university at Imphal with territorial jurisdiction over the whole of the state of Manipur and it was converted into a Central University w.e.f. 13/10/2005. The Manipur University Act No 54 of 2005 received the assent of the President on 28/12/2005. At present, the University has 116 affiliated colleges inclusive of 2 medical colleges. Manipur Institute of Technology (MIT) is a constituent college of the University.

Located at Canchipur, Imphal, the capital city of Manipur, the university campus is spread over an area of 287.53 acres in the historic Canchipur which is the site of the old palace of Manipur "The Langthabal Konung" (Palace), which was established by Maharaja Ghambhir Singh in 1827 AD just after the liberation of Manipur from Burmese occupation. Maharaja Gambhir Singh took his last breath at Canchipur. Canchipur is also the Birth Place of Dr. Lamabam Kamal, a renowned poet of Manipur.