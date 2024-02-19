Manipur University Recruitment 2024- Contractual Teacher Vacancy, Job Opening

Manipur University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Contractual Teacher vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Manipur University job vacancy 2024.

Manipur University Job Notification 2024

Manipur University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Contractual Teacher. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Manipur University Job Openings

About Manipur University Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Contractual Teacher

Subject: Economics / History / Geography

Posts: 01

Location: Imphal, Manipur

Salary: As per norms.

Last Date: 11-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: N/A

Educational Qualification for Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have completed as per UGC norms altogether

How to Apply for Manipur University Job Openings:

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the Registrar, Manipur University, Canchipur, Imphal, Manipur, PIN-795003

Disclaimer: Provided by the Manipur University

About Manipur University: Manipur University was established on 5th June 1980 under the Manipur University Act. 1980 (Manipur Act 8 of 1980), as a teaching-cum-affiliating university at Imphal with territorial jurisdiction over the whole of the state of Manipur and it was converted into a Central University w.e.f. 13/10/2005. The Manipur University Act No 54 of 2005 received the assent of the President on 28/12/2005. At present, the University has 116 affiliated colleges inclusive of 2 medical colleges. Manipur Institute of Technology (MIT) is a constituent college of the University.

Located at Canchipur, Imphal, the capital city of Manipur, the university campus is spread over an area of 287.53 acres in the historic Canchipur which is the site of the old palace of Manipur "The Langthabal Konung" (Palace), which was established by Maharaja Ghambhir Singh in 1827 AD just after the liberation of Manipur from Burmese occupation. Maharaja Gambhir Singh took his last breath at Canchipur. Canchipur is also the Birth Place of Dr. Lamabam Kamal, a renowned poet of Manipur.