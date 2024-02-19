Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) Meghalaya Recruitment 2023 - Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Openings

Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) has sought a job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor jobs in Shillong. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant post before the last date is confirmed.

MLCU Job Notification 2023

Martin Luther Christian University has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor vacancies. Willing candidate can check all the job details of no of the post, age limit, salary, etc prescribed below:

MLCU job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant Professor in the School of Language and Literary Studies

Posts: 02

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 4,17,000 – 4,98,000 annually

Last Date: 24/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for MLCU Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Assistant Professor at MLCU, the candidate should have completed MA English with NET altogether, preferably with a PhD.

How to Apply for Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.mlcuniv.in/

The last date for applying will be February 24, 2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU)

About Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU): Martin Luther Christian University was established in July 2005. The university is named after Martin Luther (1483–1546), the father of reformation. MLCU is the first Christian university in India after more than two centuries of Christian education in the country that does not focus on theological training. The creation and functioning of the university is in accordance with the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, under Section 2(f).