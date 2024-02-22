Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) Recruitment 2024 – Farm Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Farm Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) job vacancy 2024.

Post Name: Farm Manager

Posts: Various

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 15,000 – 18,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 25/02/2024

Age: 18-35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) Job Vacancy:

To apply for the post of Farm Manager at Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA), the candidate should have completed Graduation/ Post Graduation in Agriculture, Agri-Business, Horticulture from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply Online at MBMA official website mbda.gov.in, Starting from 14-02-2024 to 25-Feb-2024

About Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA): MBMA is a not-for-profit company incorporated under the Planning Department of the Government of Meghalaya, engaged in the implementation of specialised development projects focused on enhancement of natural resource management, access to finance, livelihood development, enterprise promotion, market linkage, and knowledge services.