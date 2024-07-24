Meghalaya Job Vacancy Live Updates: Latest Meghalaya Government Jobs, Current Vacancies, and More...

The Directorate of Health Service in Meghalaya in association with the Meghalaya government has implemented many aims and objectives through different schemes
Early Development Schemes has addressed specific needs for every age group. Life cycle approach is adopted under the Social Welfare schemes.
5,630 Anganwadi Centre's are under implemented process
50000 children are benefitted
9000 pregnant and nursing mothers are benefitted
2148 Centre's are taken for upgradation. The remaining 1,554 villages will be extended for Anganwadi network Centre.
In last few years 50% of declined maternal deaths also followed by the launching of CM's Safe Motherhood scheme
140 transit homes are developed
20 CHC are upgraded into Referal units
87% of infants are immunized
30% reduction in infant mortality
Public Health Sectors will be powered by Solar Energy
47% of Vacant medical post are filled in one year.
6 crore rupees distributed for 6,500 Village Health Councils for community participation