Meghalaya Govt Jobs

Meghalaya Job Vacancy Live Updates: Latest Meghalaya Government Jobs, Current Vacancies, and More...

Meghalaya government job vacancy for Dialysis Technician
Meghalaya Government Jobs

Vaccany Notification 2024: Directorate of Health Services Meghalaya

Post : Dialysis Technician

Vaccant : 3 positions

Eligibility: Diploma/B.Sc. in Dialysis Technology

Age Limit: 18 to 32 years

Apply Online: Registration Recruitment Portal

Application Fees: N/A

Interview: 28/07/2024

Salary: Rs 20000

For more details check: DHS Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Dialysis Technician Vacancy

What is a Government job

The position where an employee is employed in a state or locally and by the federal agency is known as government job. A federal job is a position which serves the different branches of the government. It is governed by the rules and regulations of government.

Analyst & Forecaster Consultant Junior Accounts Assistants and Coordinator for IT Services & GIS Coordinator on contractual basis under SPMU-JJM in the Office of the Chief Engineer, PHE, Meghalaya, Data Entry Operator in Garo Hills District OT Technician/ICU, Pharmacist, TSSU Assistant, Laboratory Technician, X-Ray Technician and Dialysis Technician on Contractual basis to be engaged in First Referral Unit and Critical Care Consultant at Joint Directorate, Quality Committee under the Directorate of Health Services are few vacancies that are availed by the government of Meghalaya.

Meghalaya job Market

Traditionally, Meghalaya has an agrarian, rural-based economy wherein a sizeable proportion of the population depend on agriculture for their livelihood. However, as evident from the data, there has been a declining

The population of Meghalaya is dependent on the agricultural farming. However it is evident from different sources of data that there is an immense decline in the proportions of the population engaged in farming.

Such transformation of various men and women from farm to non-farm is a result of varied engagement of employment services in Meghalaya. Increase in tourism industry , cottage industry and few have impacted the the upliftment from one sector to another

The primary sector has provided 66.9% employment in Meghalaya (2015-16), which is higher than the national average of 47.3%, clearly highlighting the importance of primary sector in the state. It is worth mentioning that in the rural areas, 78.8% of the labour force is engaged in the primary sector in comparison to 9.7% in the urban areas. In tertiary sector 21.3% workforce is employed in urban as well as rural areas, in comparison to the national average of 30.2%. The urban workforce

The Directorate of Health Service in Meghalaya in association with the Meghalaya government has implemented many aims and objectives through different schemes

Early Development Schemes has addressed specific needs for every age group. Life cycle approach is adopted under the Social Welfare schemes.

5,630 Anganwadi Centre's are under implemented process

50000 children are benefitted

9000 pregnant and nursing mothers are benefitted

2148 Centre's are taken for upgradation. The remaining 1,554 villages will be extended for Anganwadi network Centre.

In last few years 50% of declined maternal deaths also followed by the launching of CM's Safe Motherhood scheme

140 transit homes are developed

20 CHC are upgraded into Referal units

87% of infants are immunized

30% reduction in infant mortality

Public Health Sectors will be powered by Solar Energy

47% of Vacant medical post are filled in one year.

6 crore rupees distributed for 6,500 Village Health Councils for community participation

Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com