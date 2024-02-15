Jobs in Meghalaya: NESAC Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 : Research Associate-I Vacancy, Job Openings in Meghalaya

North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) released the latest job in Meghalaya notification for the recruitment of Research Associate-I vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date.

North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Research Associate-I Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NESAC Job Openings Meghalaya

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Research Associate-I

Posts: 01

Location: Umiam, Meghalaya

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 05/03/2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Research Associate-I Vacancy:

B.E./B.Tech/M.Sc. degree should be with an aggregate minimum of 65% (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a 10 point scale or equivalent altogether from recognized university

How to Apply for NESAC Job Openings:

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://nesac.gov.in/

NESAC Recruitment 2024 Eligibility Criteria

For every designation the relative eligibility criteria is provided with posts when notification published, but for North Eastern Space Applications Centre vacancy it may vary from post to post. Mostly NESAC recruit aspirants will be updated when vacancy announced, eligibility.

Selection Process for Research Associate-I Job Vacancy:

Selection Process will be based on Interview.

Disclaimer: Provided by the North-Eastern Space Applications Centre.

About NESAC: North-Eastern Space Applications Centre is a regional space centre established in September, 2000 by joint initiative of Department of space, Government of India and North Eastern Council to expedite the usage of remote sensing technology to discover natural minerals uncovered in the North-Eastern states of India and to promote overall growth of North Eastern states of India using space science and technology.