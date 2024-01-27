Meghalaya Health Recruitment 2024- Dental Surgeon Vacancy, Job Opening

Meghalaya Health released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Dental Surgeon vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya Health job vacancy 2024.

Meghalaya Health Recruitment Notification 2024

Meghalaya Health has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Dental Surgeon Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Meghalaya Health job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Dental Surgeon

Posts: 08

Location: Meghalaya

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 16/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: General : Rs. 460/-

SC / ST : Rs. 230/-

Educational Qualification for Meghalaya Health Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Medical & Health Officers/ Junior Specialists at Meghalaya Health, the candidate should have completed BDS or equivalent degree holder from any recognized medical institution of India or abroad duly registered with The Meghalaya State Dental Council.

How to Apply for Meghalaya Health Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://meghealth.gov.in/ up to 12 AM of 16th February 2024

About Meghalaya Health: The State Department for Health and Family Welfare under the Minister for Health and Family Welfare is responsible for maintaining and developing the health care system in the State and guiding and supervising the Health and Family Welfare Programmes in the State. The services offered by the department are Preventive Health Care Services, Promotive Health Care Services, Routine Curative Services, and Rehabilitation Services etc. The activities of the department include establishment and maintenance of medical institutions with necessary infrastructure, implementation of National Disease Control and Eradication Programmes, Control of communicable as well as non communicable diseases, etc.