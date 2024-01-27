Meghalaya Health Recruitment 2024- Dental Surgeon Vacancy, Job Opening

Meghalaya Health released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Dental Surgeon vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya Health job vacancy 2024.
Meghalaya Health has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Dental Surgeon Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Post Name: Dental Surgeon
Posts: 08
Location: Meghalaya
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 16/02/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: General : Rs. 460/-
SC / ST : Rs. 230/-
Educational Qualification
To apply for the post of Medical & Health Officers/ Junior Specialists at Meghalaya Health, the candidate should have completed BDS or equivalent degree holder from any recognized medical institution of India or abroad duly registered with The Meghalaya State Dental Council.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://meghealth.gov.in/ up to 12 AM of 16th February 2024
About Meghalaya Health: The State Department for Health and Family Welfare under the Minister for Health and Family Welfare is responsible for maintaining and developing the health care system in the State and guiding and supervising the Health and Family Welfare Programmes in the State. The services offered by the department are Preventive Health Care Services, Promotive Health Care Services, Routine Curative Services, and Rehabilitation Services etc. The activities of the department include establishment and maintenance of medical institutions with necessary infrastructure, implementation of National Disease Control and Eradication Programmes, Control of communicable as well as non communicable diseases, etc.