Meghalaya Legislative Research Fellowship Recruitment 2024 – Data Fellows Vacancy, Job Opening

Meghalaya Legislative Research Fellowship released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Data Fellows vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya Legislative Research Fellowship job vacancy 2024.

District Meghalaya Legislative Research Fellowship Recruitment 2024

Meghalaya Legislative Research Fellowship has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Data Fellows Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Meghalaya Legislative Research Fellowship job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Data Fellows

Posts: 02

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: A monthly fellowship of Rs 50,000/- with a House Rent Allowance per month. An additional Mobile Allowance as applicable may be admissible from time to time.

Last Date: 09/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Meghalaya Legislative Research Fellowship Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Data Fellows at Meghalaya Legislative Research Fellowship, the candidate should have completed Masters/Ph.D. in Social Sciences, Humanities Public Policy, Statistics, Data Analytics & Geoinformation, Natural Sciences, and other interdisciplinary degrees, with relevant social sector experience.

How to apply for Meghalaya Legislative Research Fellowship Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online through the link https://form.jotform.com/233443290423450

The last date for submission of the application is 09.02.2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by Meghalaya Legislative Research Fellowship

About Meghalaya Legislative Research Fellowship: The Indian School of Business (ISB) evolved from the need for a world-class business school in Asia. The founders, some of the best minds from the corporate and academic worlds, anticipated the leadership needs of the emerging Asian economies.

They recognised that the rapidly changing business landscape would require young leaders who not only understand the developing economies but who also present a global perspective. The ISB is committed to creating such leaders through its innovative programmes, outstanding faculty and thought leadership. Funded entirely by private corporations, foundations and individuals from around the world who believe in its vision, the ISB is a not-for-profit organisation.