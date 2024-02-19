Meghalaya MHIS Recruitment 2024 - Medical Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

Megha Health Insurance Scheme, Meghalaya, Shillong released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Medical Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya MHIS job vacancy 2024.

Meghalaya MHIS Recruitment 2024

Megha Health Insurance Scheme, Meghalaya, Shillong invites eligible and interested candidates for the Medical Officer. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Meghalaya MHIS job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Medical Officer

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Negotiable

Last Date: 05/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Meghalaya MHIS Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Medical Officer at Meghalaya MHIS, the candidate should have completed M.D/ M.S/ Dip/MBBS/BDS from recognized University

How to apply for Meghalaya MHIS Recruitment

Qualified and interested candidates can attend the walk-in Interview along with Original Certificates and Testimonials in the office of the Chief Executive Officer, State Nodal Agency- Megha Health Insurance Scheme, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Meghalaya Health Complex, Red Hill Road, Laitumkhrah, Shillong – 793003 on 5th March 2024 at 11:30 am.

About Meghalaya MHIS:

Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS) is a universal health insurance scheme (UHIS) in the State of Meghalaya, utilizing the existing RSBY framework to provide health insurance to all persons that are resident in the State excluding state and central government employees. The Megha Health Insurance Scheme (RSBY + UHIS) was launched on 15th December, 2012 at Polo Grounds by the Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr Mukul Sangma with an objective to provide financial aid to all the citizens of the state at the time hospitalization and reduce the out-of-pocket expenses of the residents of the State.

When the scheme first started the cover available to enrolled beneficiaries was Rs 1,60,000 for an enrollment fee of Rs 31/-. But improvements and amendments have been made to the scheme in the years that followed, with the Insurance Cover increasing to Rs 2,00,000 in MHIS II and Rs 2,80,000 in MHIS III.