Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) Recruitment 2024 – Full Stack Developer (MIS) Vacancy, Job Opening

Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Full Stack Developer (MIS) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) job vacancy 2024.
Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Full Stack Developer (MIS) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Full Stack Developer (MIS)
Posts: 01
Location: Shillong, Meghalaya
Salary: Rs. 45,000/- including benefits
Last Date: 15 /02/2024
Age: 40 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification
To apply for the post of Full Stack Developer (MIS) at Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS), the candidate should have completed MCA/BTech Computer Science/MSc Computer Science or Equivalent from recognized institutes.
Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply may go through the qualification criteria and submit their applications along with scanned Testimonials/ Certificates/ Mark sheets, through the link provided mssds.nic.in/recruitment.html
Disclaimer: Provided by Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS).
About Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS): The skill landscape of Meghalaya will be better understood with the complete analysis of the skill gaps with respect to different domains, trades, sectors and the available resources in terms of quality trainings and placement linkages for wage employment as well as quality trainings and financial linkages for self-employment. A comprehensive and result oriented Skill Gap Analysis (SGA) has to be taken up in the State for effective implementation of any Skill Development related approach.