Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) Recruitment 2024 – Multi Task Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Multi Task Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) job vacancy 2024.

Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) Recruitment 2024

Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Multi Task Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Multi Task Assistant

Posts: 12

Location: Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 17,040/- Per Month

Last Date: 15 /02/2024

Age: 37 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Multi Task Assistant at Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS), the candidate should have completed Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Office of the Skill Development Officer of their

Disclaimer: Provided by Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS).

About Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS): The skill landscape of Meghalaya will be better understood with the complete analysis of the skill gaps with respect to different domains, trades, sectors and the available resources in terms of quality trainings and placement linkages for wage employment as well as quality trainings and financial linkages for self-employment. A comprehensive and result oriented Skill Gap Analysis (SGA) has to be taken up in the State for effective implementation of any Skill Development related approach.