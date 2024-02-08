Mizoram Public Service Commission (Mizoram PSC) Recruitment 2024- Legal Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

Mizoram Public Service Commission (Mizoram PSC) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Legal Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Mizoram Public Service Commission (Mizoram PSC) job vacancy 2024.

Mizoram Public Service Commission (Mizoram PSC) Recruitment Notification 2024

Mizoram Public Service Commission (Mizoram PSC) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Legal Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Mizoram Public Service Commission (Mizoram PSC) job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Legal Officer

Posts: 01

Location: Aizawl – Mizoram

Salary: Rs. 56,100 – 1,24,500/- Per Month

Last Date: 15-02-2024

Age: 18-35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Mizoram Public Service Commission (Mizoram PSC) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Legal Officer at Mizoram Public Service Commission (Mizoram PSC), the candidate should have completed Degree in Law, LLB from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Mizoram Public Service Commission (Mizoram PSC) Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Mizoram PSC official website mpsc.mizoram.gov.in, Starting from 15-01-2024 to 15-Feb-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the Mizoram Public Service Commission (Mizoram PSC)

About Mizoram Public Service Commission (Mizoram PSC): In the year 1919, the Government of India sent a proposal in respect of the Constitutional reforms to the Secretary,Government of India therein,for the first time. On the constitution of Mizoram as full fledged State of India on 20.2.1987, it has become a constitutional necessity under Article 315 of the Constituion of India to have a Public Service Commission to be consulted by the State Government on the matters of appointment to Civil Services and posts under the Government of Mizoram.

pursuance of the recommendations of the Lee Commission appointed in the year 1923, the Federal Public Service Commission was established for the Government of India in the year 1926. The Lee Commission had effectively put forth the necessity of the Commission. Therein,it was emphasised that for effective civil service, it was necessry for it to get protection from political and private influence and that, for that purpose it was necessary to have Public Service Commission for the State. Nevertheless,the Government of India Act, 1919 was silent on setting up Province-wise Public Service Commission.