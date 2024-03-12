Mizoram University Recruitment 2024- Guest Faculty Vacancy, Job Opening

Mizoram University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Guest Faculty vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Mizoram University job vacancy 2024.
Mizoram University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Guest Faculty Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about Mizoram University Recruitment
Post Name: Guest Faculty for Department of Food Technology
Posts: 01
Location: Aizawl, Mizoram
Salary: Rs. 1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs 50,000/- per month for UGC Guest Faculty.
Last Date: 13/03/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Guest Faculty at Mizoram University, the candidate should have done Masters Degree in Food Science & Technology/ Food Technology/ Food Processing Technology or relevant subjects altogether as per UGC norms.
Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents in scanned format to hod.foodtech@mzu.edu.in up to 13th March 2024
Disclaimer: Provided by the Mizoram University
Mizoram University is a central university established on 2 July 2001, by the Mizoram University Act (2000) of the Parliament of India. The President of India is the official Visitor, and the Governor of Mizoram acts as the Chief Rector as per Mizoram University (Amendment) Bill, 2007.