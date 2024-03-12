Mizoram University Recruitment 2024- Guest Faculty Vacancy, Job Opening

Mizoram University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Guest Faculty vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Mizoram University job vacancy 2024.

Mizoram University Recruitment 2024

Mizoram University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Guest Faculty Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Mizoram University Recruitment

Post Name: Guest Faculty for Department of Food Technology

Posts: 01

Location: Aizawl, Mizoram

Salary: Rs. 1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs 50,000/- per month for UGC Guest Faculty.

Last Date: 13/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Guest Faculty for Department of Food Technology Job Vacancy at Mizoram University Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Guest Faculty at Mizoram University, the candidate should have done Masters Degree in Food Science & Technology/ Food Technology/ Food Processing Technology or relevant subjects altogether as per UGC norms.

How to Apply for Mizoram University Recruitment 2024

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents in scanned format to hod.foodtech@mzu.edu.in up to 13th March 2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the Mizoram University

About Mizoram University

Mizoram University is a central university established on 2 July 2001, by the Mizoram University Act (2000) of the Parliament of India. The President of India is the official Visitor, and the Governor of Mizoram acts as the Chief Rector as per Mizoram University (Amendment) Bill, 2007.