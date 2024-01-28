Mizoram University Recruitment 2024- Project Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Mizoram University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Project Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Mizoram University job vacancy 2024.
Mizoram University Recruitment Notification 2024
Mizoram University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Mizoram University job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Project Assistant
Posts: 02
Location: Aizawl, Mizoram
Salary: Rs. 21,800/- p.m. (consolidated including HRA) as per ICMR guidelines
Last Date: 03/02/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Assistant at Mizoram University, the candidate should have done M.A./M.Sc. or B.A./B.Sc. in Psychology with research experience
Candidates may apply on or before 3rd February, 2024 by sending their applications with
detailed resume and supporting documents to the email-id: afaki210@gmail.com
About Mizoram University: Mizoram University is a central university established on 2 July 2001, by the Mizoram University Act (2000) of the Parliament of India. The President of India is the official Visitor, and the Governor of Mizoram acts as the Chief Rector as per Mizoram University (Amendment) Bill, 2007.