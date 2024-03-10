MPSC Recruitment 2024- MAS-III Officers Vacancy, Job Opening

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a MAS (Meghalaya Agriculture Service)-III Officers [Agriculture Development Officer/ Horticulture Development Officer/ Scientific Officer (Research/ Seed Technology/ Soil Testing/ Seed Testing etc.)], vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) job vacancy 2024.

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) Recruitment 2024



Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a MAS (Meghalaya Agriculture Service)-III Officers [Agriculture Development Officer/ Horticulture Development Officer/ Scientific Officer (Research/ Seed Technology/ Soil Testing/ Seed Testing etc.)], Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: MAS (Meghalaya Agriculture Service)-III Officers [Agriculture Development Officer/ Horticulture Development Officer/ Scientific Officer (Research/ Seed Technology/ Soil Testing/ Seed Testing etc.)]

Posts: 87

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Not Menioned

Last Date: 29/03/2024

Age: Not Menioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of MAS (Meghalaya Agriculture Service)-III Officers [Agriculture Development Officer/ Horticulture Development Officer/ Scientific Officer (Research/ Seed Technology/ Soil Testing/ Seed Testing etc.)] at Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) , the candidate should have completed BSc (Honours) Agriculture / Horticulture from ICAR recognized Indian University

How to apply for Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) Job Vacancy

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://mpsc.nic.in/ up to 17:00 hrs on 29th March 2024

Disclaimer: Provided by Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) .

About Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) : The Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) was established in the year 1972 as an authority to conduct written examinations and interviews