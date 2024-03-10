MPSC Recruitment 2024- MAS-III Officers Vacancy, Job Opening

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a MAS (Meghalaya Agriculture Service)-III Officers [Agriculture Development Officer/ Horticulture Development Officer/ Scientific Officer (Research/ Seed Technology/ Soil Testing/ Seed Testing etc.)], vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) job vacancy 2024.
Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a MAS (Meghalaya Agriculture Service)-III Officers [Agriculture Development Officer/ Horticulture Development Officer/ Scientific Officer (Research/ Seed Technology/ Soil Testing/ Seed Testing etc.)], Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Post Name: MAS (Meghalaya Agriculture Service)-III Officers [Agriculture Development Officer/ Horticulture Development Officer/ Scientific Officer (Research/ Seed Technology/ Soil Testing/ Seed Testing etc.)]
Posts: 87
Location: Shillong, Meghalaya
Salary: Not Menioned
Last Date: 29/03/2024
Age: Not Menioned
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of MAS (Meghalaya Agriculture Service)-III Officers [Agriculture Development Officer/ Horticulture Development Officer/ Scientific Officer (Research/ Seed Technology/ Soil Testing/ Seed Testing etc.)] at Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) , the candidate should have completed BSc (Honours) Agriculture / Horticulture from ICAR recognized Indian University
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://mpsc.nic.in/ up to 17:00 hrs on 29th March 2024
Disclaimer: Provided by Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) .
About Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) : The Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) was established in the year 1972 as an authority to conduct written examinations and interviews