Nagaland University Recruitment 2024 - Guest Faculty Vacancy, Job Opening

Nagaland University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Guest Faculty vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Nagaland University job vacancy 2024.

Nagaland University Recruitment 2024

Nagaland University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Guest Faculty Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Nagaland University Recruitment

Post Name: Guest Faculty in Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering

Posts: 1

Location: Nagaland

Salary: Rs. 1000/-(Rupees one thousand only) per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 25,000/-(Rupees Twenty five thousand) only per month as per UGC/University norms.

Last Date: 26-03-2024

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Guest Faculty Job Vacancy at Nagaland University Recruitment 2024

To apply for the Post of Junior Agronomist at Nagaland University, Candidates must have completed B.Tech./B.E. with M.Tech. in Electronics & Communication Engineering.

How to apply for Nagaland University Recruitment 2024

The applicants have to produce all the original documents altogether on the day of interview.

It should be brought also along with a xerox copy of all the documents, a passport size photograph and Biodata.

A walk-in-interview will be held on 26th March, 2024 at 11:30 A.M in the Office Chamber of the Dean, Nagaland University-School of Engineering & Technology (NU-SET), D.C. Court Junction, Dimapur-797112.

About Nagaland University

Nagaland University, the 13th Central University and the only Central University in Nagaland was established based on the Act of Parliament of India and received the assent of the President of India on 20th October 1989 as THE NAGALAND UNIVERSITY ACT 1989 (No. 35 of 1989) and came into force as notified in THE GAZETTE OF INDIA EXTRAORDINARY PART-II SECTION-1 in October 1989 published by the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), New Delhi.