Nagaland University Recruitment 2024- Junior Agronomist Vacancy, Job Opening

Nagaland University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Junior Agronomist vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Nagaland University job vacancy 2024.

Nagaland University Job Notification 2024

Nagaland University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a for Junior Agronomist Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Nagaland University Job Openings

About Nagaland University Job

Requirement Details

Post Name: Junior Agronomist

Posts: 1

Location: Chümoukedima, Nagaland

Salary: Rs 57700 – 182400/- Per Month

Last Date: 06-02-2024

Application Fees: N/A

Eligibility Criteria for Field Investigator Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of Junior Agronomist at Nagaland University, Candidates must have completed M.Sc, Ph.D from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Nagaland University Job Openings:

Candidates may apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Vice Chancellor, Nagaland University, Medziphema Campus 797106 (Nagaland).

Disclaimer: Provided by the Nagaland University.

About Nagaland University - Nagaland University, the 13th Central University and the only Central University in Nagaland was established based on the Act of Parliament of India and received the assent of the President of India on 20th October 1989 as THE NAGALAND UNIVERSITY ACT 1989 (No. 35 of 1989) and came into force as notified in THE GAZETTE OF INDIA EXTRAORDINARY PART-II SECTION-1 in October 1989 published by the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), New Delhi.