Nagaland University Recruitment 2024- Project Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Nagaland University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Assistant vacancies to collect data on Naga Traditional Knowledge based on Folklore and allied information from different districts of Nagaland for an ICSSR sponsored Short Term Empirical Research Project titled “Imparting Naga Tribal Traditional Knowledge Education through Folklore: Planning an Alternative Curriculum.” Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Post Name: Project Assistant

Posts: 1

Location: Nagaland

Salary: Rs. 10,000/- per month

Last Date: 07-02-2024

Application Fees: N/A

Eligibility Criteria for Field Investigator Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of Assistant at Nagaland University, Candidates must have completed B.Tech in Agricultural Engineering or B.Sc(Ag)Hons.

How to Apply for Nagaland University Job Openings:

Candidates may send their applications along with Biodata, contact details and supporting documents through Email at chitrasen@nagalanduniversity.ac.in

Last date for submission of applications is 7th February 2024

About Nagaland University - Nagaland University, the 13th Central University and the only Central University in Nagaland was established based on the Act of Parliament of India and received the assent of the President of India on 20th October 1989 as THE NAGALAND UNIVERSITY ACT 1989 (No. 35 of 1989) and came into force as notified in THE GAZETTE OF INDIA EXTRAORDINARY PART-II SECTION-1 in October 1989 published by the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), New Delhi.