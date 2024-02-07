NEC Secretariat Recruitment 2024- Consultant Vacancy, Job Opening

North Eastern Council Meghalaya released latest job notification for the recruitment of Consultant Jobs in Northeast. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on North Eastern Council Meghalaya job vacancy 2024.

North Eastern Council Meghalaya Job Notification 2024

North Eastern Council Secretariat is looking for services of suitable officers for filling up the post of Consultant. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

North Eastern Council Meghalaya Job Openings

About NEC Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Consultant

Posts: 09

Discipline-wise vacancy:

Evaluation & Monitoring : 4

Transport & Communication : 3

Agriculture & Allied : 2

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 26/02/2024

Location: Shillong-Meghalaya

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for North Eastern Council (NEC) Secretariat Vacancy:

To apply for the post of at North Eastern Council (NEC) Secretariat, Candidate should have completed as per rules and regulations of NEC Secretariat Shillong Meghalaya

How to Apply for North Eastern Council (NEC) Secretariat Job Openings:

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the Director (Admn.), North Eastern Council Secretariat, Nongrim Hills, Shillong-793003, Meghalaya

Disclaimer: Provided by North Eastern Council (NEC) Secretariat

About North Eastern Council (NEC) Secretariat - The North Eastern Council is the nodal agency for the economic and social development of the North Eastern Region which consists of the eight States of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. The North Eastern Council was constituted in 1971 by an Act of Parliament.The constitution of the Council has marked the beginning of a new chapter of concerted and planned endeavour for the rapid development of the Region. Over the last thirty five years, NEC has been instrumental in setting in motion a new economic endeavour aimed at removing the basic handicaps that stood in the way of normal development of the region and has ushered in an era of new hope in this backward area full of great potentialities.