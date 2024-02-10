NECTAR Recruitment 2024- Director General Vacancy, Job Opening

North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) has released the latest job notification for the Director General vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) 2024 job vacancy.

North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) Recruitment 2024

North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Director General Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Director General

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong– Meghalaya

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 22/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Director General at North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), the candidate should have completed Master’s Degree in Science or Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology from a recognized University/ Institution or equivalent.

How to apply for North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents by post to the Sr. Administrative Officer, NECTAR, II Floor, Vishwakarma Bhawan, Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg, New Delhi – 110016.

Last date for receipt of applications is March 26, 2024

Disclaimer: Provided by North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR)

About North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR): North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) is an autonomous society within the Indian Government. It operates under the Department of Science & Technology. Its headquarters are in Shillong, Meghalaya. The center work towards the social and economic development of the Northeastern region by harnessing and leveraging frontier technologies available through the central scientific departments and institutions. To assist the region, NECTAR uses technology to address biodiversity concerns, watershed management, telemedicine, horticulture, infrastructure planning and development, planning and monitoring, and tele-schooling using cutting-edge MESHNET solutions, employment generation, etc. through the utilization of local products/resources and associated skill development.

NECTAR partners with the following Indian states: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.