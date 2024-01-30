NEHU Recruitment 2024- Group-A Vacancy, Job Opening

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Group-A vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) job vacancy 2024.

North-Eastern Hill University Job Notification 2024

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Group-A Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Job Openings

About NEHU Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Group-A

Posts: 11

Location: Shillong – Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 56,100 – 2,18,200/- Per Month

Last Date: 23/02/2024

Age: 57 Years Max.

Application Fees: OBC, EWS Candidates: Rs. 1,000/-

SC/ ST, PWD, Women Candidates: Rs. Nil

Mode of Payment: Demand Draft

Educational Qualification for North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Group-A at National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT), the candidate should have completed BE/ B.Tech, Masters Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for North-Eastern Hill University Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NEHU official website nehu.ac.in, Starting from 22-01-2024 to 23-Feb-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU)

About North-Eastern Hill University: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is a Central University established on 19 July 1973 by an Act of the Indian Parliament. The university is in the suburb of Shillong, the state capital of Meghalaya, India. The university has two campuses: Shillong and Tura in Meghalaya. NEHU Tura Campus functions under a pro-vice chancellor. It is the University Grants Commission's University with Potential for Excellence (conferred in 2006). It was established as a regional university for the states of northeast India, including Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, and had given birth to Nagaland University in 1994 and Mizoram University in 2001.