NEHU Recruitment 2024- Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Opening

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) job vacancy 2024.

North-Eastern Hill University Shillong (NEHU Recruitment 2024)

NEHU Recruitment 2024

Details about NEHU Recruitment

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 20/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Lab Assistant Job Vacancy at NEHU Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow at National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT), the candidate should have completed Post Graduate degree (M.Sc.) in Biochemistry and who have qualified National Eligibility Test altogether.

How to Apply for NEHU Recruitment 2024

Candidates should email their CV/Biodata altogether to aksingh_nehu@yahoo.co.in latest by 20.03.2024 (5:00 PM).

No TA/DA will be also paid for attending the interview.

Candidates have to produce original documents of their qualifications, age, and experience before joining. If any of them are found incorrect, their selection will be automatically cancelled.

Disclaimer: Provided by the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU)

About North-Eastern Hill University

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is a Central University established on 19 July 1973 by an Act of the Indian Parliament. The university is in the suburb of Shillong, the state capital of Meghalaya, India. The university has two campuses: Shillong and Tura in Meghalaya. NEHU Tura Campus functions under a pro-vice chancellor. It is the University Grants Commission's University with Potential for Excellence (conferred in 2006). It was established as a regional university for the states of northeast India, including Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, and had given birth to Nagaland University in 1994 and Mizoram University in 2001.