NEHU Shillong Recruitment 2024 - Scientific Administrative Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Scientific Administrative Assistant Vacancy.
Post Name: Scientific Administrative Assistant
Posts: 1
Location: Shillong, Meghalaya
Salary: Rs.18000/-+16% HRA pm. (i.e. Rs.20880/-) Increment of 15% for every 3 years of
experience.
Last Date: 07/02/2024
Age: As per DBT sanction order and rules
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification
To apply for the post of Scientific Administrative Assistant at National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT), the candidate should have completed M.Sc. in Computational Biology/Bioinformatics/in area of Life Sciences from UGC recognized University.
Candidates may submit their applications along with relevant documents in scanned format via email to devbioinfo@gmail.com
Last date for submission of applications is 7th February 2024