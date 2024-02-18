NEIAH Shillong Recruitment 2024- Project Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy has released the latest job notification for the Project Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy 2024 job vacancy.

North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Project Manager Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Post Name: Project Manager

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong – Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 45000/- per month

Last Date: 04-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of Project Manager at North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy, Candidate should have done UG on AYUSH subjects altogether with 5 years experiences on Public health related

project implementation.

How to apply for North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy Job Vacancy

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format completed in all respects enclosing self-attested copies of all certificates, mark sheets, testimonials in support of age, educational qualifications and experience with recent passport size photograph.

The applications must reach the Deputy Director (Admn), North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH), Mawdiangdiang, Shillong, Meghalaya -793018

About North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy: North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy is an autonomous institute under the Ministry of AYUSH, within the government of India. It is situated at Mawdiangdiang, Shillong, Meghalaya. It was formally inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Ayush Shripad Yesso Naik on 22 December 2016