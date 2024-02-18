NEIAH Shillong Recruitment 2024- Project Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy has released the latest job notification for the Project Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy 2024 job vacancy.
North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Project Manager Vacancy.
North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Project Manager
Posts: 01
Location: Shillong – Meghalaya
Salary: Rs. 45000/- per month
Last Date: 04-03-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of Project Manager at North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy, Candidate should have done UG on AYUSH subjects altogether with 5 years experiences on Public health related
project implementation.
Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format completed in all respects enclosing self-attested copies of all certificates, mark sheets, testimonials in support of age, educational qualifications and experience with recent passport size photograph.
The applications must reach the Deputy Director (Admn), North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH), Mawdiangdiang, Shillong, Meghalaya -793018
About North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy: North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy is an autonomous institute under the Ministry of AYUSH, within the government of India. It is situated at Mawdiangdiang, Shillong, Meghalaya. It was formally inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Ayush Shripad Yesso Naik on 22 December 2016