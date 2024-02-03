NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2024- Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Opening

NEIGRIHMS released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NEIGRIHMS job vacancy 2024.

NEIGRIHMS Recruitment Notification 2024

NEIGRIHMS has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NEIGRIHMS Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Posts: 09

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Pay Level 12 (Rs. 101500 + NPA and other allowances as admissible)

Last Date: 13/02/2024

Age: 50 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for NEIGRIHMS Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Assistant Professor at NEIGRIHMS, the candidate should have completed

i. A medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (person possessing qualifications included in the part-II of the third schedule should also fulfil the conditions specified in the sub section (3) of the section 13 of the Act.

ii. A Postgraduate qualification e.g MD or a recognised qualification equivalent thereto altogether in the respective discipline/subject.

iii. Three years teaching and /or research experience in recognised Institution also in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of MD or qualification recognised equivalent thereto altogether.

iv. The candidate must also be registered with the Central/State Medical Council altogether

How to Apply for NEIGRIHMS Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates are required to bring their bio-data along with original and self-attested copies altogether of all relevant documents

About NEIGRIHMS: North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) is a medical institute of India in Shillong, Meghalaya. It is located on the outskirts of the educational hub hills City of the Northeastern India, Shillong, the "Scotland of the East". The present full-fledged tertiary care hospital facilities started at its permanent campus at Mawdiangdiang, Shillong in the year 2007. It is an Autonomous Institute under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India in 1987 and declared as "Centre of excellence" by the parliament of India. The MBBS teaching programme of NEIGRIHMS started in 2008 with intake of 50 (fifty) students, followed by Post graduate courses in the following 4 subjects - Anaesthesiology, Microbiology, Obstetrics & Gynaecology and Pathology in the year 2009. Further PG courses have been started in the following subjects - Anatomy, General Medicine, General Surgery and Radiodiagnosis and Imaging. The Institute also offers DM course in Cardiology. Besides, there is B. Sc Nursing and M. Sc Nursing courses (annual intake of 50 seats in B.Sc and 10 seats in M.Sc) being run by the Institute's College of Nursing.The College of Nursing started its courses from the year 2006.

The Institute was formally inaugurated and dedicated to the nation on 5 March 2010 by the chairperson of the UPA government, Smt Sonia Gandhi, the institute functioned from its present campus at Mawdiangdiang for some years before that.