NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2024- Project Technical Support-II (Field Assistant) Vacancy, Job Opening

NEIGRIHMS released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Project Technical Support-II (Field Assistant) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NEIGRIHMS job vacancy 2024.

NEIGRIHMS Recruitment Notification 2024

NEIGRIHMS has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Technical Support-II (Field Assistant) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NEIGRIHMS Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Project Technical Support-II (Field Assistant)

Posts: 02

Location: Shillong- Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 21800/- per month

Last Date: 16/02/2024

Age: 30 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for NEIGRIHMS Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Technical Support-II (Field Assistant) at NEIGRIHMS, the candidate should have completed 12th in Science + Diploma (MLT/DMLT /Engineering) + Five years’ experience in relevant subject /field.

Selection Procedure for NEIGRIHMS Job Openings:

A walk-in-interview will be held on 16.02.2024 (Friday) in Department of Community Medicine (Fourth Floor), Undergraduate Medical College New Building, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong. Reporting time is 09.00 am

How to Apply for NEIGRIHMS Job Openings:

Candidates are required to bring CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Disclaimer: Provided by the NEIGRIHMS

About NEIGRIHMS: North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) is a medical institute of India in Shillong, Meghalaya. It is located on the outskirts of the educational hub hills City of the Northeastern India, Shillong, the "Scotland of the East". The present full-fledged tertiary care hospital facilities started at its permanent campus at Mawdiangdiang, Shillong in the year 2007. It is an Autonomous Institute under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India in 1987 and declared as "Centre of excellence" by the parliament of India. The MBBS teaching programme of NEIGRIHMS started in 2008 with intake of 50 (fifty) students, followed by Post graduate courses in the following 4 subjects - Anaesthesiology, Microbiology, Obstetrics & Gynaecology and Pathology in the year 2009. Further PG courses have been started in the following subjects - Anatomy, General Medicine, General Surgery and Radiodiagnosis and Imaging. The Institute also offers DM course in Cardiology. Besides, there is B. Sc Nursing and M. Sc Nursing courses (annual intake of 50 seats in B.Sc and 10 seats in M.Sc) being run by the Institute's College of Nursing.The College of Nursing started its courses from the year 2006.

The Institute was formally inaugurated and dedicated to the nation on 5 March 2010 by the chairperson of the UPA government, Smt Sonia Gandhi, the institute functioned from its present campus at Mawdiangdiang for some years before that.