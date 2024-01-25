NeIPS Meghalaya Recruitment 2024- Fashion Designer and Tailoring Trainer Vacancy, Job Opening

NeIPS Meghalaya released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Fashion Designer and Tailoring Trainer, vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NeIPS Meghalaya job vacancy 2024.

NeIPS Meghalaya Recruitment 2024

NeIPS Meghalaya has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Fashion Designer and Tailoring Trainer, Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NeIPS Meghalaya job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Fashion Designer and Tailoring Trainer

Posts: 04

Location: Nongstoin/ Mairang/ Williamnagar/ Tura, Meghalaya

Salary: Negotiable

Last Date: 31/01/2024

Age: 18 to 35 years.

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for NeIPS Meghalaya Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Fashion Designer and Tailoring Trainer at NeIPS Meghalaya , the candidate should have completed Graduate in Fashion Design or any other relevant trade.

How to Apply for NeIPS Meghalaya Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates may send their CV/Bio Data via e-mail at ceo.neips@gmail.com. The last for submission of the application is . 31.01.2024.

Applicants should Clearly state the preferred location in the subject of the application.

About NeIPS Meghalaya: NORTH EAST INSTITUTE OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES IS ESTABLISED AS ON 28-October-2014 AS A Registered Societies (Non-Government) IN MEGHALAYA.

REGISTRATION NO OF NORTH EAST INSTITUTE OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES IS No.NRS/NEIPS-192/14 of 2014.THE MOTIVE OF NORTH EAST INSTITUTE OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES IS Differently Abled,Education & Literacy,Information & Communication Technology,Labour & Employment,Legal Awareness & Aid,Micro Finance (SHGs),Micro Small & Medium Enterprises,Rural Development & Poverty Alleviation,Vocational Training,Women’s Development & Empowerment,Youth Affairs,Agriculture,Art & Culture,Minority Issues,Science & Technology,Tourism,Tribal Affairs,Aged/Elderly,Any Other IN MEGHALAYA->East Khasi Hills, Jaintia Hills, West Khasi Hills

ADDRESS OF NORTH EAST INSTITUTE OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES IS North East Instititute of Professional Studies, NeIPS, HQ, G.Dkhar Building, Wahriat Road, Mawbyrshem, New Nongstoin, West Khasi Hills District, Meghalaya 793119 AND EMAIL ID OF NORTH EAST INSTITUTE OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES neips.hq.n@gmail.com.