NewGlobe Meghalaya Recruitment 2024- Manager, People Operations/ Human Resources Operations Vacancy, Job Opening

NewGlobe Meghalaya has released the latest job notification for the Manager, People Operations/ Human Resources Operations vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NewGlobe Meghalaya 2024 job vacancy.

NewGlobe Meghalaya has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Manager, People Operations/ Human Resources Operations Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name- Manager, People Operations/ Human Resources Operations

Posts- 01

Location- Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary- Negotiable and based on profile and interview performance

Last Date- Until the position is filled. First come, first serve basis.

Age- Not Mentioned

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for NewGlobe Meghalaya Job Opening

Educational Qualification- To apply for the post of Manager, People Operations/ Human Resources Operations at NewGlobe Meghalaya, candidate should have completed Bachelor’s Degree

How to apply for NewGlobe Meghalaya Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the link given below.

Regional Manager Schools

Disclaimer: Provided by NewGlobe Meghalaya

About NewGlobe Meghalaya: NewGlobe’s mission is to ensure all education systems are inclusive, equitable and transformative.