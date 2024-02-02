NewGlobe Meghalaya Recruitment 2024- Regional Manager, Schools Vacancy, Job Opening

NewGlobe Meghalaya has released the latest job notification for the Regional Manager, Schools vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NewGlobe Meghalaya 2024 job vacancy.
NewGlobe Meghalaya has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Regional Manager, Schools Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
NewGlobe Meghalaya job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name- Regional Manager, Schools
Posts- 02
Location- Shillong, Meghalaya
Salary- Negotiable and based on profile and interview performance
Last Date- Until the position is filled. First come, first serve basis.
Age- Not Mentioned
Application Fees- N/A
Educational Qualification- To apply for the post of Regional Manager, Schools at NewGlobe Meghalaya, candidate should have completed Bachelor’s Degree
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the link given below.
Apply Online for NewGlobe Meghalaya Recruitment 2024
Regional Manager Schools
Manager, People Operations/ Human Resources Operations
Last date of submission of application:- Until the position is filled. First come, first serve basis.
Disclaimer: Provided by NewGlobe Meghalaya
About NewGlobe Meghalaya: NewGlobe’s mission is to ensure all education systems are inclusive, equitable and transformative.