NHM Tripura Recruitment 2024 - District Programme Coordinator Vacancy, Job Opening

National Health Mission Tripura Recruitment Notification 2024

National Health Mission Tripura job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: District Programme Coordinator

Posts: 01

Location: Tripura

Salary: Rs. 35,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 01-02-2024

Age: 40 Years

Application Fees:

Educational Qualification for National Health Mission Tripura Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of District Programme Coordinator at National Health Mission Tripura, the candidate should have completed B.Sc Nursing, MBBS, BDS, MPH, MPH, MBA from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for National Health Mission Tripura Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Office of the Chief Medical Officer, Khowai, Tripura.

Disclaimer: Provided by the National Health Mission Tripura

About National Health Mission Tripura: The National Health Mission (NHM) encompasses its two Sub-Missions, The National Health Mission (NHM) and The National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). The main programmatic components include Health System Strengthening, Reproductive-Maternal- Neonatal-Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCH+A), and Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases.

The NHM envisages achievement of universal access to equitable, affordable & quality health care services that are accountable and responsive to people’s needs.