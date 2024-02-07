NIT Agartala Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Opening

National Institute of Technology Agartala released latest job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow jobs in NIT Agartala. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on NIT Tripura job vacancy 2024.

National Institute of Technology Agartala Job Notification 2024

National Institute of Technology Agartala intends to conduct walk-in interviews for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow vacancies. NIT Agartala Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

National Institute of Technology Agartala Job Openings

About National Institute of Technology Agartala Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow

Posts: 02

Age: Not Mentioned

Location: Agartala – Tripura

Last Date: 08-02-2024

Salary: Rs. 20,000 – 31,000/- Per Month

Application Fees: N/A

Qualification for National Institute of Technology Agartala Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of Junior Research Fellow at National Institute of Technology Agartala, candidate should have completed Graduation, Post Graduation Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for National Institute of Technology Agartala Job Openings:

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, msrpm.bio@gmail.com on or before 08-Feb-2024 along with all required documents

Venue: The Department of Bioengineering , NIT Agartala

Disclaimer: Provided by National Institute of Technology, Agartala.

About National Institute of Technology Agartala - National Institute of Technology Agartala is a technology-oriented institute of higher education established by India's Ministry of Human Resource Development Government of India in Agartala, India.