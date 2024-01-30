NIT Agartala Recruitment 2024 - Project Associate Vacancy, Job Opening

National Institute of Technology Agartala released latest job notification for the recruitment of Project Associate jobs in NIT Agartala. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on NIT Tripura job vacancy 2024.

National Institute of Technology Agartala Job Notification 2024

National Institute of Technology Agartala intends to conduct walk-in interviews for the recruitment of Project Associate vacancies. NIT Agartala Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

National Institute of Technology Agartala Job Openings

About National Institute of Technology Agartala Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Project Associate

Posts: 02

Age: Not Mentioned

Location: Agartala – Tripura

Last Date: 31-02-2024

Salary: Rs. 40,000 – 45,000/- Per Month

Application Fees: N/A

Qualification for National Institute of Technology Agartala Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of Project Associate at National Institute of Technology Agartala, candidate should have completed ME/M.Tech, Ph.D from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for National Institute of Technology Agartala Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Dr.Biman Debbarma, Room No.ECF 304, Department of ECE, NIT Agartala, Tripura, India, Email:bimandebbarma.ece@nita.ac.in

Disclaimer: Provided by National Institute of Technology, Agartala.

About National Institute of Technology Agartala - National Institute of Technology Agartala is a technology-oriented institute of higher education established by India's Ministry of Human Resource Development Government of India in Agartala, India.