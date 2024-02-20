NIT Mizoram Recruitment 2024- Senior Project Associate Vacancy, Job Opening

NIT Mizoram released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Senior Project Associate vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NIT Mizoram job vacancy 2024.

NIT Mizoram Recruitment Notification 2024

NIT Mizoram has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a for Senior Project Associate Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NIT Mizoram Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Senior Project Associate

Posts: 01

Location: Aizawl- Mizoram

Salary: Rs. 42000/- + HRA

Last Date: 25-02-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for NIT Mizoram Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Senior Project Associate at NIT Mizoram, the candidate should have completed BE / BTech from a recognized University or equivalent, or PhD in Science / Engineering / Technology from a recognized University or equivalent.

How to Apply for NIT Mizoram Job Openings:

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to lalhruaizela.cse@nitmz.ac.in or kpuitea.ece@nitmz.ac.in

Disclaimer: Provided by NIT Mizoram

About NIT Mizoram: National Institute of Technology Mizoram (NIT Mizoram, or NITMZ) is one of the 31 National Institutes of Technology in India. Located in Aizawl, NIT Mizoram was one of the ten new NITs established by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (part of the Government of India, via order no. F. 23-13-2009-TS-III, dated 30 October 2009 and 3 March 2010).

The primary objective of NIT Mizoram is to provide education through research and training in undergraduate and graduate programs including PhD. The school was declared an "Institute of National Importance" by the Indian Parliament. Students are admitted through the All India Entrance Exam - Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main).