NIT Mizoram Recruitment 2024 - Temporary Faculty Vacancy, Job Openings

NIT Mizoram released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Temporary Faculty vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NIT Mizoram job vacancy 2024.

NIT Mizoram Recruitment Notification 2024

NIT Mizoram has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a for Temporary Faculty Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NIT Mizoram Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Temporary Faculty

Posts: 05

Location: Aizawl, Mizoram

Salary: Rs. 70,000/- per month

Last Date: 16/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: The prescribed application fee is Rs. 500 (Rs. 200 for SC/ST/EWS applicant on submission of relevant supporting Certificate).

Educational Qualification for NIT Mizoram Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Temporary Faculty at NIT Mizoram, the candidate should have completed Ph.D. in the relevant or equivalent discipline and shall have First Class in M.E. /M.Tech and B.E/B.Tech altogether

How to Apply for NIT Mizoram Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates are required to submit their applications along with relevant documents altogether via email also to registrar@nitmz.ac.in within 16th February 2024

About NIT Mizoram: National Institute of Technology Mizoram (NIT Mizoram, or NITMZ) is one of the 31 National Institutes of Technology in India. Located in Aizawl, NIT Mizoram was one of the ten new NITs established by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (part of the Government of India, via order no. F. 23-13-2009-TS-III, dated 30 October 2009 and 3 March 2010).

The primary objective of NIT Mizoram is to provide education through research and training in undergraduate and graduate programs including PhD. The school was declared an "Institute of National Importance" by the Indian Parliament. Students are admitted through the All India Entrance Exam - Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main).