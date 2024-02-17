NIT Nagaland Recruitment 2024- Project Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

National Institute of Technology Nagaland 2024 has released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Project Assistant jobs in India. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on National Institute of Technology Nagaland job vacancy 2024.

NIT Nagaland Recruitment Job Notification 2024

National Institute of Technology Nagaland has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NIT Nagaland Recruitment 2024 Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Project Assistant

No of Posts: 01

Location: Chumukedima – Nagaland

Salary: Rs. 15,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 20-02-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Selection Process: Walk-In Interview

Educational Qualification for Project Assistant Vacancy:

As per NIT Nagaland official notification candidate should have completed BE/ B.Tech in ECE/ CSE from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

Steps to Apply for NIT Nagaland Project Assistant Jobs 2024

First, visit the official website @ nitnagaland.ac.in

And check for the NIT Nagaland Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.

There you will find the latest job notification for Project Assistant.

Go through the Recruitment instructions clearly.

Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Then attend the Walk-in-interview along with required documents on 20-Feb-2024 at below-mentioned address.

How to apply for National Institute of Technology Nagaland Recruiting Job Vacancy:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Administrative Block, NIT Nagaland, Chumukedima, Dimapur 797103 on 20-Feb-2024

Disclaimer: National Institute of Technology Nagaland.

About National Institute of Technology Nagaland

NIT Nagaland was set up by the Government of India in 2009, as part of the Eleventh Five-Year Plan (2007–2012) for imparting technical education in the state of Nagaland. NIT Silchar has provided initial mentorship to NIT Nagaland for the initial two years of its establishment.