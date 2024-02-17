NIT Nagaland Recruitment 2024- Project Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

National Institute of Technology Nagaland 2024 has released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Project Assistant jobs in India. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on National Institute of Technology Nagaland job vacancy 2024.
National Institute of Technology Nagaland has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Project Assistant
No of Posts: 01
Location: Chumukedima – Nagaland
Salary: Rs. 15,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 20-02-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Selection Process: Walk-In Interview
As per NIT Nagaland official notification candidate should have completed BE/ B.Tech in ECE/ CSE from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
First, visit the official website @ nitnagaland.ac.in
And check for the NIT Nagaland Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply.
There you will find the latest job notification for Project Assistant.
Go through the Recruitment instructions clearly.
Fill the application form without any mistakes.
Then attend the Walk-in-interview along with required documents on 20-Feb-2024 at below-mentioned address.
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Administrative Block, NIT Nagaland, Chumukedima, Dimapur 797103 on 20-Feb-2024
NIT Nagaland was set up by the Government of India in 2009, as part of the Eleventh Five-Year Plan (2007–2012) for imparting technical education in the state of Nagaland. NIT Silchar has provided initial mentorship to NIT Nagaland for the initial two years of its establishment.