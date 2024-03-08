NIT Sikkim Recruitment 2024- Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Opening

National Institute Of Technology, Sikkim (NIT Sikkim) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute Of Technology, Sikkim (NIT Sikkim) job vacancy 2024.
National Institute Of Technology, Sikkim (NIT Sikkim) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about NIT Sikkim Recruitment
Post Name: Junior Research Fellow
Posts: 02
Location: Ravangla– Sikkim
Salary: Rs. 37,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 18/03/2024
Age: 28 years
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow at National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Sikkim), the candidate should have completed BE/ B.Tech/ ME/ M.Tech from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Applicants are requested to send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, pradeep@nitsikkim.ac.in on or before 18-Mar-2024 along with all required documents.
The National Institute of Technology Sikkim, commonly referred to as NIT Sikkim or NIT SKM, is a public engineering and research institution near the city of Ravangla in Sikkim, India. Founded in 2010, it is one of the 31 National Institutes of Technology in India and has been declared as an Institute of National Importance by the Government of India. It is an autonomous institute and functioning under the aegis of Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.