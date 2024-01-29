North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) Recruitment 2024- Training Coordinator Vacancy, Job Opening

North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) has released the latest job notification for the Training Coordinator vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) 2024 job vacancy.

Post Name: Training Coordinator

Posts: 02

Location: Agartala – Tripura

Salary: Rs. 20,000 – 25,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 10/02/2024

Age: 40 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Training Coordinator at North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), the candidate should have completed Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NECTAR official website nectar.org.in, Starting from 26-01-2024 to 10-Feb-2024

About North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR): North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) is an autonomous society within the Indian Government. It operates under the Department of Science & Technology. Its headquarters are in Shillong, Meghalaya. The center work towards the social and economic development of the Northeastern region by harnessing and leveraging frontier technologies available through the central scientific departments and institutions. To assist the region, NECTAR uses technology to address biodiversity concerns, watershed management, telemedicine, horticulture, infrastructure planning and development, planning and monitoring, and tele-schooling using cutting-edge MESHNET solutions, employment generation, etc. through the utilization of local products/resources and associated skill development.

NECTAR partners with the following Indian states: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.