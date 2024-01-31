North East Network Recruitment 2024- Administrator Vacancy, Job Opening

North East Network Meghalaya released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Administrator Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the North East Network Meghalaya job vacancy 2024.

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Administrator

Posts: 1

Location: Shillong-Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 22000/- per month

Last Date: 04-02-2024

Age: N/A

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for North East Network Meghalaya Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Administrator at Regional North East Network Meghalaya, the candidate should have completed Graduation in any stream preferably BBA with minimum 2 years of experience in administrative management preferably in NGOs

How to Apply for North East Network Meghalaya Job Openings:

Candidates may submit an up-to-date CV including two references, the last drawn salary slip and a cover letter to meghalaya@northeastnetwork.org

About North East Network Meghalaya: North East Network (NEN) is a women's rights organisation that links with rural and urban women, and civil society organisations on issues of development.