North East Network Recruitment 2024- Administrator Vacancy, Job Opening

North East Network Meghalaya released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Administrator Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the North East Network Meghalaya job vacancy 2024.
Post Name: Administrator
Posts: 1
Location: Shillong-Meghalaya
Salary: Rs. 22000/- per month
Last Date: 04-02-2024
Age: N/A
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Administrator at Regional North East Network Meghalaya, the candidate should have completed Graduation in any stream preferably BBA with minimum 2 years of experience in administrative management preferably in NGOs
Candidates may submit an up-to-date CV including two references, the last drawn salary slip and a cover letter to meghalaya@northeastnetwork.org
Disclaimer: Provided by the North East Network Meghalaya
About North East Network Meghalaya: North East Network (NEN) is a women's rights organisation that links with rural and urban women, and civil society organisations on issues of development.