North Eastern Council Secretariat Shillong Recruitment 2024 - Junior Consultant Vacancy, Latest Jobs

North Eastern Council Meghalaya released latest job notification for the recruitment of Junior Consultant Jobs in Northeast. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on North Eastern Council Meghalaya job vacancy 2024.



North Eastern Council Meghalaya Job Notification 2024

North Eastern Council Secretariat is looking for services of suitable officers for filling up the post of Junior Consultant. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

North Eastern Council Meghalaya Job Openings

About NEC Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Junior Consultant

Discipline-wise vacancy: # Finance: 3

# Tourism & Industries: 2

# Science & Technology: 1

# Planning: 2

# HRD &E: 1

# IFC&WM: 1

# T&C: 1

# Agri & Allied: 2

Posts: 13

Salary: Rs.37,000/- per month

Age: 25 to 45 Years

Last Date: 26/02/2024

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Website: http://necouncil.gov.in

Application Fees: N/A

Selection Process: Interview

Qualification for Junior Consultant Vacancy:



Post Graduate degree in MBA (Finance)/Post Graduate degree in M/Com (Finance)/ Post Graduate degree in MCA (IT).

Minimum 5 (five) years experience in Central/State Government Office.

How to Apply for NEC Meghalaya Openings:

To apply eligible and willing candidates are advised to visit NEC Website http://necouncil.gov.in.

Disclaimer: Provided by North Eastern Council Meghalaya.

About North Eastern Council - The North Eastern Council is the nodal agency for the economic and social development of the North Eastern Region which consists of the eight States of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. The North Eastern Council was constituted in 1971 by an Act of Parliament.The constitution of the Council has marked the beginning of a new chapter of concerted and planned endeavour for the rapid development of the Region. Over the last thirty five years, NEC has been instrumental in setting in motion a new economic endeavour aimed at removing the basic handicaps that stood in the way of normal development of the region and has ushered in an era of new hope in this backward area full of great potentialities.