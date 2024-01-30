POSHAN Abhiyaan Williamnagar Recruitment 2024 – District Coordinator Vacancy, Job Opening

POSHAN Abhiyaan Williamnagar released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a District Coordinator vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the POSHAN Abhiyaan Williamnagar job vacancy 2024.

POSHAN Abhiyaan Williamnagar Recruitment 2024

POSHAN Abhiyaan Williamnagar has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a District Coordinator. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

POSHAN Abhiyaan Williamnagar job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: District Coordinator

Posts: 01

Location: Williamnagar, Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 30,000/- per month

Last Date: 02/02/2024

Age: As per the existing Govt. Norms

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for POSHAN Abhiyaan Williamnagar Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of District Coordinator at POSHAN Abhiyaan Williamnagar, the candidate should have completed Graduate or Certification/Diploma in Computer Science or IT

How to Apply for POSHAN Abhiyaan Williamnagar Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates need to submit

Standard Form duly filled all the particulars and signed.

Self-attested photocopy of relevant certificates/documents.

Mention the post for which you are applying.

One Passport size photo.

The envelope must be super-scribed with “Application for the Post of

Submit to the Address: District Programme Officer, ICDS (Cell) East& North Garo Hills, Williamnagar. Contact for details: District Programme Officer, ICDS (Cell), Williamnagar.

The last date for Submission is 2nd February 2024.

Applicants are advised to go through the official notification of the POSHAN Abhiyaan Williamnagar Recruitment 2024, Coordinator & Project Assistant Jobs.

About POSHAN Abhiyaan Williamnagar: The Mid Day Meal Scheme is a school meal programme in India designed to better the nutritional standing of school-age children nationwide. The scheme has been renamed as PM-POSHAN Scheme. The programme supplies free lunches on working days for children in government primary and upper primary schools, government aided Anganwadis, Madarsa and Maqtabs. Serving 120 million children in over 1.27 million schools and Education Guarantee Scheme centres, the Midday Meal Scheme is the largest of its kind in the world.

The Midday Meal Scheme has been implemented in the Union Territory of Puducherry under the French Administration since 1930. In post-independent India, the Midday Meal Scheme was first launched in Tamil Nadu, pioneered by the former Chief minister K. Kamaraj in the early 1960s. By 2002, the scheme was implemented in all of the states under the orders of the Supreme Court of India