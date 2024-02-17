RBI Recruitment 2024- Banks Medical Consultant Vacancy, Job Opening

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Banks Medical Consultant jobs in RBI. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) job vacancy 2024.

Reserve Bank of India Job Notification 2024

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Banks Medical Consultant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Reserve Bank of India Job Openings

About RBI Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Banks Medical Consultant

Posts: 1

Location: Shillong – Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 1,000/- Per Hour

Last Date: 04/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Reserve Bank of India Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of Banks Medical Consultant at Reserve Bank of India, The candidate should have completed MBBS, Post Graduation Degree in General Medicine from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Reserve Bank of India Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to General Manager, Office-In-Charge, Reserve Bank of India, 3rd Floor, Office of GMTD, BSNL Bhavan, Opposite Lady Hyadri Park, Barik, Shillong, East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya -793001.

About Reserve Bank of India - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is India's central bank and regulatory body and is responsible for the issue and supply of the Indian rupee and the regulation of the Indian banking system. It also manages the country's main payment systems and works to promote its economic development. Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran is one of the specialised divisions of RBI through which it mints Indian bank notes and coins. RBI established the National Payments Corporation of India as one of its specialised division to regulate the payment and settlement systems in India. Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation was established by RBI as one of its specialized division for the purpose of providing insurance of deposits and guaranteeing of credit facilities to all Indian banks.

Until the Monetary Policy Committee was established in 2016, it also had full control over monetary policy in the country. It commenced its operations on 1 April 1935 in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The original share capital was divided into shares of 100 each fully paid.Following India's independence on 15 August 1947, the RBI was nationalized on 1 January 1949.