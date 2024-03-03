RGU Recruitment 2024- Project Associate Vacancy, Job Opening

Rajiv Gandhi University has released the latest job notification for the Project Associate vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Rajiv Gandhi University 2024 job vacancy.
Rajiv Gandhi University has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Project Associate Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Rajiv Gandhi University job Openings
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Project Associate
Posts: 02
Location: Papum Pare – Arunachal Pradesh
Salary:Rs. 25000/- + 10% HRA
Last Date: 11-03-2024
Age: 35 Years
Application Fees:
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Associate at RGU, candidate should have done B.Tech./B.E./Master Degree in Science/Engineering/Technology or equivalent altogether from a recognised university.
Candidates may send the filled application form along with supported documents (with contact details, email id and mobile number) in single PDF via E-mail to Dr. Rahul Chandra Kushwaha (PI) rahul.kushwaha@rgu.ac.in
About Rajiv Gandhi University: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) (formerly Arunachal University) is the oldest university in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. It is located at Rono Hills in Doimukh town, about nine miles from the state capital, Itanagar. The foundation stone for the university was laid in 1984 by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.