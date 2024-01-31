RIMS Imphal Recruitment 2024- Survey Coordinator Vacancy, Job Opening

RIMS Imphal released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Survey Coordinator vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the RIMS Imphal job vacancy 2024.

RIMS Imphal has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a for Survey Coordinator Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Post Name: Survey Coordinator

Posts: 1

Location: Imphal – Manipur

Salary: Rs. 55,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 05-02-2024

Age: 45 years

Application Fees: N/A

Eligibility Criteria for RIMS Imphal Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of Survey Coordinator at RIMS Imphal , Candidates must have completed Masters Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for RIMS Imphal Job Openings:

Candidates may appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address The Department of Community Medicine, RIMS Imphal on 05-Feb-2024

About RIMS Imphal: The Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) was established on 14 September 1972 in the name of the Regional Medical College. It is situated in a locality at Lamphelpat in Manipur, India. It is run by a society named "North Eastern Regional Medical College Society" which was duly registered under the Manipur Societies Registration Act, 1989.

The institute is a 1,074 bed teaching hospital, having an intake capacity of 125 undergraduate, 146 Postgraduate Degree and 2 Postgraduate Diploma seats. The hospital normally provides services to more than 2.4 lakh out-door patients and admits over 31 thousand patients in a year. It has MEDLINE access from WHO, Tele-medicine Centre, Regional Medical Library, Advanced Hospital Information and Management System etc. The institute is affiliated to the Manipur University, Imphal and fulfills the prescribe norms of the Medical Council of India (MCI).