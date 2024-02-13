RMRCNE Tripura Recruitment 2024- Insect Collector Vacancy, Job Opening

Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region Tripura has released the latest job notification for the Insect Collector vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region 2024 job vacancy.

Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region Recruitment 2024

Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Insect Collector Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Insect Collector

Posts: 01

Location: Tripura

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 23-02-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Insect Collector at RMRCNE, candidate should have done completed High School or equivalent with one year experience in related field altogether from a Government institution or recognized institute or certificate of one year training in the relevant area or ITI or National Trade certificate of National Council for Vocational Training and successful completion of ATS in relevant trade from a Government recognized board.

Intermediate with science subjects shall also be treated as equivalent to 2 years experience.

How to apply for Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region Job Vacancy

Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the Google Form Link https://forms.gle/Gg5DExzJ499JEq6VA on or before 23rd February, 2024 till 17:00 hours

About Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region: It covers the most remote and less developed eight states of the North-Eastern Region of India. RMRC, NE region is responsible for carrying out biomedical research in this region. The centre runs with intramural grant from ICMR and extramural ad hoc projects from different funding agencies.