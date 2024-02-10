Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2024- Assistant Architect Vacancy, Job Opening

Sikkim Public Service Commission has released the latest job notification for the Assistant Architect vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Sikkim Public Service Commission 2024 job vacancy.

Sikkim Public Service Commission Recruitment 2024

Sikkim Public Service Commission has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Assistant Architect Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Sikkim Public Service Commission job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant Architect

Posts: 18

Location: Gangtok – Sikkim

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 08-03-2024

Age: 21-40 Years

Application Fees: For All Candidates: Rs. 500/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Sikkim Public Service Commission Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Assistant Architect at Sikkim PSC, candidate should have completed Degree in Architecture from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Sikkim Public Service Commission Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Sikkim PSC official website spsc.sikkim.gov.in, Starting from 07-02-2024 to 08-Mar-2024

About Sikkim Public Service Commission: The Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) is involved in recruitment for services and posts in the state through competitive examinations. Details about examinations, recruitment notices, results and manuals are available. Online notice board is provided to check latest notices.